Active shooter dead after opening fire on deputy near Charleston, SC cops say

South Carolina law enforcement is responding to an active shooter situation that resulted in the death of the shooter, the Berkeley County Sheriff’s Office tweeted Tuesday afternoon.
The sheriff’s office said shots were fired at a deputy in Huger, according to the tweet. Huger is about 30 miles away from Charleston.
“All deputies are okay,” the sheriff’s office tweeted.
The shooting was reported in the 1800 block of United Drive, according to WCBD. That is a residential area, according to Google Maps.
An armed man is inside a house and has opened fire, WCIV reported.
There is no word if anyone has been injured or killed in the shooting, or what caused the situation.
There is a large law enforcement presence in the area, WCSC reported. The Charleston County Sheriff’s Office, Mount Pleasant Police Department and SWAT were on scene with Berkeley County deputies, per the TV station.
A helicopter from Charleston’s Medical University of South Carolina was at the scene and a gurney was unloaded, WCIV reported.
Berkeley County school officials said students on a bus leaving Philip Simmons High School were brought back to the school because of shooting, according to WCIV.
This is a developing story; check back for updates.
