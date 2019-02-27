Convicted SC drug dealer was selling crack near school, playgrounds, prosecutor says

A South Carolina man and repeat drug offender was sentenced to a decade in prison after pleading guilty to selling crack cocaine near a school and several playgrounds, according to prosecutors.
Robert Rimeak Foulks, 35, pleaded guilty this week in Saluda County Circuit Court to distribution of crack cocaine within proximity of a school, according to a release from the 11th Circuit Solicitor’s Office. Circuit Court Judge William Keesley sentenced him to 10 years in prison.
Another charge of distribution of crack cocaine within proximity of a school and two counts of distribution of crack cocaine were dismissed, Saluda County court records show.
Saluda County sheriff’s investigators worked with police to conduct undercover narcotics purchases from Foulks, according to the release. During that operation, investigators determined Foulks was selling crack cocaine out of an apartment complex located near “numerous playgrounds,” athletic fields and a head start center.
“The Saluda County Sheriff’s Office is committed to stopping the sale of illegal drugs in Saluda County, especially in areas where children and young adults live,” Lt. Josh Price, of the sheriff’s office, said in the release.
