Home invasion suspect wore a GPS tracker to burglarize a church, SC deputies say

A South Carolina man who was out of jail on bond for a 2017 home invasion is accused of burglarizing a church — and was wearing his GPS ankle monitoring bracelet at the time, according to deputies.
Levond Keitt, 33, of Winnsboro, is charged with first-degree burglary, malicious injury to a place of worship, larceny and financial identity fraud, the Orangeburg County Sheriff’s Office said Thursday morning. He is accused in a December burglary at Shepherd’s Field Christian Church in Orangeburg County.
Parishioners called law enforcement Dec. 10 after realizing someone had broken into the building, taking electronics and “financial instruments” from the church, according to the sheriff’s office. While investigators were at the church, the church was contacted by a Columbia-area convenience store, where someone tried to cash a $3,500 check belonging to the church.
Investigators developed a possible suspect, Keitt, who they learned was on electronic monitoring at the time, according to the sheriff’s office.
Keitt was on electronic monitoring for a 2017 home invasion in Fairfield County, the sheriff’s office said. When investigators contacted the company that keeps track of the monitors, they learned that Keitt’s monitor indicated he was at the church on the night of the break-in.
After Keitt’s arrest for the 2017 home invasion, his bond was denied and then set at $125,000 with electronic monitoring as a condition of bond, according to the Orangeburg sheriff’s office.
He remains jailed without bond on the church burglary charges.
