He broke into 3 Columbia businesses, got out of jail, then broke into 2 more, cops say

A man who broke into three Columbia businesses in 2017 is now accused of burglarizing two more businesses while out of jail on bond, according to police.
Christopher George Pascale, 39, is charged with two counts of second-degree burglary and larceny, according to the Columbia Police Department, which said additional charges are pending.
Police say Pascale broke into Drip Coffee on Saluda Avenue in Five Points on Jan. 25 and Duck Donuts in the Cross Hill Market on Feb. 13. He took more than $1,000 from each of the businesses, according to a release.
Pascale was out of jail on bond at the time for breaking into several Columbia businesses in May 2017, including The Local Buzz on South Shandon Street, Old Timey Meat Market on Rosewood Drive and Rooftop Pizza on Rosewood Drive.
Sign Up and Save
Get six months of free digital access to The State
#ReadLocal
He remains jailed at the Alvin S. Glenn Detention Center.
Comments