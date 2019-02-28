Suspect charged with murder in shooting, Columbia police say

A South Carolina man was arrested Thursday on a murder charge following a fatal shooting earlier in the week, the Columbia Police Department said in a news release.

After an “on-going altercation,” Rasheed Kasim Jones shot and killed Isaiah Thomas Martin Jr. on Tuesday, according to the news release. Police said Jones and Martin knew each other.

Jones, 28, was “charged with murder and possession of a weapon during the commission of a violent crime,” police said in the news release.

Police said the shooting occurred about 7 p.m. at Arrington Place Apartments in the 1700 block of Carnegie Street, according to the news release. That’s near the intersection of Two Notch Road and West Beltline Boulevard.

Responding officers found Martin, 27, in the parking lot, police said in the release.

Martin was shot in the upper body and taken to an area hospital where he was pronounced dead, according to the news release.

Jones was taken to Alvin S. Glenn Detention Center, where he remains behind bars, police said in the news release.