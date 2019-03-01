Crime & Courts

He was asked to leave a party. Instead, he attacked a man with an axe, deputies say

March 01, 2019 10:45 AM

A 45-year-old man was charged with attempted murder after police say he tried to kill another man with an axe, according to a statement from the Richland County Sheriff’s Department.

Alex Riley was asked to leave a party on the 6600 block of Forest Avenue Feb. 23 when he allegedly attacked a 36-year-old man.

The younger man was taken to a hospital, and he remains in critical condition, according to the statement.

Deputies believe Riley was possibly drunk at the time of the incident, according to the statement.

Riley turned himself in Thursday and was taken to the Alvin S. Glenn Detention Center.

