SC police found two men changing a tire. What else deputies found got them arrested

A man in Orangeburg thought he would help out two people whose car appeared to be broken down on the side of the road. Instead of a thank you he got a gun pointed at him, police said.
Orangeburg County Sheriff’s Office arrested Tanner Scott, 18, and William Crosby, 40, on Friday night after the would-be Good Samaritan walked away from the allegedly heat-packing team and reported to deputies that the men had a gun.
“When we arrived, we found something a little different than a weapon,” Orangeburg Sheriff Leroy Ravenell said.
When police found Scott and Crosby they appeared to be changing a tire on their vehicle, the sheriff’s office said. They allowed police to search their car and deputies found meth, heroin and ecstasy.
Sign Up and Save
Get six months of free digital access to The State
#ReadLocal
Police charged both men with three counts of trafficking narcotics and they were booked in the Orangeburg County detention center. A judge gave Scott and Crosby each a $30,000 bond.
Depending on the amount and any previous offenses, trafficking meth, heroin or ecstasy can be punished with between 3 and 30 years in prison and fines up to $50,000 for each charge.
Crosby pleaded guilty to drug charges last year, according to court records. A judge sentenced him to one year in prison. He was out on probation when he was picked up Friday night.
Comments