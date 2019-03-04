Lexington County coach, teaching assistant accused of choking student

A Brookland-Cayce High School employee is accused of choking a student last month, causing the 18-year-old to briefly lose consciousness, according to police.
Willie Louis Scott Jr., 60, is charged with third-degree assault and battery, the Cayce Department of Public Safety announced Monday.
Police say the victim, an 18-year-old student, was being counseled by another teacher for a dress code violation on Feb. 27 when Scott “approached the student and placed his hands about the victim’s neck and shoulders,” according to police.
The victim’s airway was restricted, and he briefly lost consciousness, according to police. He was able to return to class shortly after the incident.
A school official notified the school resource officer, who started an investigation.
Scott is a teacher’s assistant and an assistant football coach at Brookland-Cayce High School, according to police. Lexington School District 2 officials have cooperated with police.
Scott remains in the Lexington County Detention Center, where he is expected at a bond hearing Monday. Third-degree assault and battery is a misdemeanor that carries up to 30 days in jail or a $500 fine, under South Carolina law.
