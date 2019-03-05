Richland deputies couldn’t catch ‘Oscar’ on ‘Live PD.’ But they have him now.

A man who led Richland County deputies on a vehicle chase last weekend on “Live PD” has been arrested, the sheriff’s department said Tuesday.

The action unfolded during Saturday’s episode of the A&E show “Live PD,” during which Master Deputy Chris Blanding tried to stop a vehicle because its brakes were smoking. The car kept going as the driver tried to evade deputies and began driving recklessly.

Deputies pursued the car, but the driver got away, the sheriff’s department said.

Blanding tried to locate the driver but had no luck by the time the show ended. However, on Monday, Blanding located and arrested Jose Ortiz, 28, and charged him with driving under suspension-third offense, habitual offender and failure to stop for blue lights.

The then-unidentified driver was known among fans of the show online as “Oscar” because the owner of the vehicle told Blanding that the person driving the car was called “Oscar.”