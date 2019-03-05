Crime & Courts

Richland deputies couldn’t catch ‘Oscar’ on ‘Live PD.’ But they have him now.

By Teddy Kulmala

March 05, 2019 11:15 AM

Richland County Sheriff’s Department’s new music video features Dawn Staley and Live PD

The Richland County Sheriff's Department put together a music video featuring LIVE PD and USC basketball coach Dawn Staley.
By
Up Next
The Richland County Sheriff's Department put together a music video featuring LIVE PD and USC basketball coach Dawn Staley.
By
RICHLAND COUNTY, SC

A man who led Richland County deputies on a vehicle chase last weekend on “Live PD” has been arrested, the sheriff’s department said Tuesday.

The action unfolded during Saturday’s episode of the A&E show “Live PD,” during which Master Deputy Chris Blanding tried to stop a vehicle because its brakes were smoking. The car kept going as the driver tried to evade deputies and began driving recklessly.

Deputies pursued the car, but the driver got away, the sheriff’s department said.

Blanding tried to locate the driver but had no luck by the time the show ended. However, on Monday, Blanding located and arrested Jose Ortiz, 28, and charged him with driving under suspension-third offense, habitual offender and failure to stop for blue lights.

The then-unidentified driver was known among fans of the show online as “Oscar” because the owner of the vehicle told Blanding that the person driving the car was called “Oscar.”

Related stories from The State in Columbia SC

crime

local

Teddy Kulmala

Teddy Kulmala covers breaking news for The State and covered crime and courts for seven years in Columbia, Rock Hill, Aiken and Lumberton, N.C. He graduated from Clemson University and grew up in Barnwell County.

  Comments  