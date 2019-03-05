Driver of stolen station wagon rams patrol cars to escape — twice, SC cops say

A man used a stolen station wagon to escape law enforcement two different times on Tuesday.
First in the morning, and again in the afternoon, Samuel Bryson Pearson rammed patrol cars with a stolen 2008 Volvo station wagon before driving away, according to a news release from the Greenville County Sheriff’s Office.
The first incident occurred around 9:30 a.m. in Taylors, when a Greenville County sheriff’s deputy was alerted there was a man “passed out” in the Volvo in a residential neighborhood, according to the news release.
As the deputy approached, the 21-year-old Pearson drove off, crashing into the patrol car as he escaped, the sheriff’s office said in the news release.
Later in the day, just before 5 p.m., the stolen Volvo was spotted at a residence in Spartanburg County, according to the news release.
When sheriff’s office deputies from Greenville and Spartanburg counties tracked down the car, Pearson was in the driver’s seat and he drove away again — this time hitting two patrol cars and narrowly missing a person, the news release said.
No injuries were reported by the sheriff’s office, which said there are arrest warrants for Pearson. He is wanted for failure to stop for blue light and possession of a stolen vehicle, according to the news release. More charges are expected to be filed against Pearson.
The sheriff’s office has asked for the public’s help in locating Pearson. Anyone with information is asked to call Crimestoppers at 864-23-CRIME.
