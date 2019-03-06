3 runaway Kershaw County teens found, suspect faces charges

Three runaway teenagers from Kershaw County have been found safe, and a suspect has been charged in connection with their going missing, according to deputies.
Natalie Karen Alexis Deese, Kayla Gail Woods and David Will Stogner were found safe in York County, the Kershaw County Sheriff’s Department said Wednesday morning. They were last seen Sunday, and police initially believed they might be in the Myrtle Beach area.
A man, William Varnadore, has been arrested and charged with three counts of contributing to the delinquency of a minor, the sheriff’s department said. The teens were found when their vehicle broke down on a roadside.
Contributing to the delinquency of a minor carries up to three years in prison for each charge, under South Carolina law.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
