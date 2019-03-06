Ex-Solicitor Dan Johnson’s partner in crime gets probation

Nicole Holland, who used office credit cards to steal public money for herself and her former boss, ex-5th Circuit Solicitor Dan Johnson, and then became a key witness against him, was sentenced to three years’ probation Wednesday.
The light, no prison, sentence was largely because Holland, 50, had confessed soon after she was indicted last September and gave federal prosecutors crucial information that would have helped convict Johnson, had he gone to trial, prosecutors said.
Holland’s evidence was crucial in getting Johnson to agree to the guilty plea he unexpectedly made in late February, assistant U.S. Attorney Alyssa Richardson told U.S. Judge Cameron McGowan Currie during a half-hour hearing Wednesday.
“Her cooperation led to a timely plea for Dan Johnson,” Richardson said.
As part of her sentence for pleading guilty to one count of wire fraud and one count of mail fraud, Holland will also have to pay the Richland County solicitor’s office, whom she stole from, $11,164. Evidence in the case said she charged that amount of money to pay for trips, hotel stays and an orthodontist bill for a relative.
Johnson will be sentenced in June. He is expected to draw a prison sentence but exactly how long is an open question, since he is pleading guilty and has no criminal history.
Speaking on Holland’s behalf at the hearing was State Sen. Darrell Jackson, D-Richland, the pastor of Bible Way Church on Atlast Road. He told Currie that in all his years as a pastor, he has never been in a courtroom to speak on behalf of anyone. But Holland, a church member, is a “very special” person who works with the homeless, victims of domestic violence and children, and she has taken full responsibility for what she has done.
“She didn’t just find religion - she always had it,” Jackson told Currie.
Holland, at times crying, told the judge she had gone to work for Johnson around 2011 because Jackson - for whom she was then working - told her that Johnson was “in the sunrise of his career” and he, Jackson, was “in the sunset of his career.” At the time, Johnson had pledged he would be working to keep young people out of prison, and Jackson thought Holland could help with those programs.
“You got to own up to those things you do - the good and bad,” Holland said. “Personal trust is hard to regain.”
Holland was represented by Columbia attorney Clarence Davis. Richardson was assisted by assistant U.S. Attorneys Winston Holliday and Will Lewis. The FBI investigated the case with the State Law Enforcement Division.
For some seven years, Holland, 50, was in charge of credit cards used at the 5th Circuit Solicitor’s office by Johnson, herself and others. The office had no system for monitoring expenses, and no annual audits. Holland was also Johnson’s director of communications, and she and Johnson charged thousands of dollars worth of personal expenses on those office credit cards.
For months after he was indicted, Johnson insisted that he was not guilty and told people he wanted a trial. A trial was scheduled for later this month. Meanwhile, Holland pleaded guilty on Nov. 1 to single counts of wire and mail fraud.
“Holland’s information and cooperation in the investigation and subsequent trial preparation has proven useful, timely, reliable and significant,” government prosecutors wrote.
Holland had been in trouble with the law before.
In the 1990s, she was convicted on seven misdemeanor charges of writing fraudulent checks and two misdemeanor charges of forgery in Richland and Lexington counties, according to State Law Enforcement Division records. Those charges resulted in fines and suspended sentences.
Despite that record of financial difficulties - or perhaps because of it - Johnson put Holland in charge of handling and approving what eventually became hundreds of thousands of dollars of items charged to her and Johnson’s credit cards from 2011 to 2017. Johnson has declined to comment on Holland’s prior record.
In sentencing Holland, Judge Currie noted Holland’s prior convictions but said they happened in the 1990s and were not serious enough to warrant giving Holland a stiffer sentence.
As solicitor, Johnson was the elected chief prosecutor in Richland and Kershaw counties. With a staff of some 140 employees, including some 40 lawyer-prosecutors, and an annual budget of more than $6 million, Johnson oversaw nearly all criminal prosecutions in those two counties. South Carolina has 16 elected solicitors.
After being indicted with Holland last September, Johnson was suspended from office. In June, he had been denied a chance to run again for a third term in office after being trounced in the Democratic primary by current solicitor Byron Gipson.
Johnson is scheduled to be sentenced in June. Besides losing his position as solicitor, Johnson also resigned from the S.C. Air National Guard. A November superceding indictment in this case accused Johnson of stealing money from the Guard by getting double payments for the same expense from both the Guard and his office.
