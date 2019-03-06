Former employee faces attempted murder charges for shooting at Midlands plant

A Columbia woman faces two attempted murder charges for a shooting at a Midlands plant, where she formerly worked, according to authorities.
Jazzmine K. Thompson, 21, of Ranch Road in Columbia, was charged with two counts of attempted murder and one count each of possession of a weapon during a violent crime and discharging a firearm into a building, the Fairfield County Sheriff’s Office said Wednesday.
The shooting incident happened Tuesday at Mekra Lang North America, which is just off Peach Road and Interstate 77, a few miles north of the Richland County line, according to the sheriff’s office.
There was no immediate word on whether anyone was injured. The sheriff’s office said Thompson is a former employee of the plant.
She was arrested in Richland County and remains in the Alvin S. Glenn Detention Center, according to the sheriff’s office. She will be brought back to Fairfield County in the coming days.
Mekra Lang started 1994 as a manufacturer of vision systems for commercial vehicles, according to its website.
