Teen says she will be ‘forever haunted’ after Lexington Co. man sexually assaulted her

A Lexington County man will be going to prison after he pleaded guilty Friday to sexually assaulting a 10-year-old and a 13-year-old, according to a statement from the Eleventh Circuit Solicitor’s Office.
Kevan D. Parker, 39, was sentenced to 30 years for his crimes, according to the statement.
Lexington County deputies began investigating Parker in May 2017 after receiving tips about the sexual assaults, according to the statement. Deputies got a warrant to search Parker’s home, and found evidence that one of the children described to them.
Investigators interviewed Parker in June that year, where he admitted to the assaults, according to the statement.
Though Parker was initially scheduled to go to trial Monday, he decided to plead guilty, according to the statement. He was instead sentenced Friday.
Both children came to Friday’s hearing, one of them speaking about how she has been effected by Parker’s crimes.
“I can’t sleep at night due to the violent nightmares,” she said, according to the statement. “I fear falling asleep. I fear that I will be forever haunted by the crimes and deeds this monster has done.”
