Lexington traffic stop leads to foot chase then meth, guns, chop shop bust, cops say

Kelly Ann Jordan pulled over for deputies in parking lot on South Lake Drive in Lexington early Wednesday morning, a report from police said. Even though she pulled over, she didn’t stop. She ran away on foot.

Lexington County Sheriff’s Department deputies put on their blue lights after they saw Jordan cross over a fog line on the road, Sheriff Jay Koon said in a statement. After she got on foot, a passenger also ran out of the car.

A deputy caught up with Jordan. That deputy also saw Jordan trying to get away from something else, police said. She tossed a glass pipe frequently used to smoke meth, according to Koon.

Searching Jordan’s car, police found two kilograms of meth, $12,560 in cash and a handgun, Koon said.

The drugs, money and gun led narcotics officers to search the home where Jordan’s car was seen leaving. Police discovered a small criminal enterprise, according to a report.

The Two Notch Road house where Jordan left was Clifford Lee Kyzer’s. At the property police found 15 ounces of meth, eight guns, ammunition, body armor and $2,520 in cash, Koon said.

Kyzer was also operating a chop shop, police said. Several reportedly stolen vehicle were found at Kyzer’s home, according to Koon. The vehicles had been altered to disguise their original appearance and avoid detection.

“Two of the cars were reported stolen out of Lexington County,” Koon said.

Jordan, 33, is from Anderson County, police said. She is charged with trafficking meth and possessing a weapon during a violent crime.

This is Jordan’s second drug trafficking charge in six months, according to court records. Authorities arrested her for allegedly trafficking drugs in Anderson County in August 2018. She also has a shoplifting trial pending in the Upstate County.

Jordan is being held at Lexington County Detention Center and was denied bond, jail records say.

Kyzer, 33, is charged with trafficking meth, possessing a weapon during a violent crime, operating a chop shop and receiving stolen goods.

Kyzer was released from the Lexington jail on bond.

Trafficking meth can be punished with 3 to 30 years in prison depending on prior convictions and $25,000 to $50,000 in fines.

The unidentified passenger that ran from the car with Jordan hasn’t been found, a sheriff’s department spokesperson said.