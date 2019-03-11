Why you won’t see Richland deputy Addy Perez on ‘Live PD’ for a while

The “Live PD” family is about to get a new member.
Richland County sheriff’s Deputy Addy Perez, a favorite of fans of the A&E show, announced Sunday that she is pregnant.
“Big Surprise from us! My husband and I will be expecting our first baby in August!” Perez said in the Twitter post. “New experience and a new family member on the way! I will be taking a break till our baby is here.”
Included in the tweet was a picture of the baby’s sonogram picture, a onesie emblazoned with little elephants, and two baby booties on a sign indicating the new baby will join a family of Perez and her husband Luis, two dogs and two ferrets.
Perez, who also is a drill instructor with the U.S. Army, has been with the sheriff’s department since 2016. She joined the department’s Community Action Team in 2018 and began appearing on the show during its second season, after then-Senior Deputy Chris Mastrianni was promoted to investigator, and has appeared occasionally as a cohost in the studio.
The show airs Fridays and Saturdays at 9 p.m. on A&E but is currently on a two-week break.
