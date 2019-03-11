Teens charged after deputies chase stolen car across Richland County, sheriff’s office says

Three teenagers were arrested after deputies say they stole a car and lead law enforcement on a police chase Monday morning, according to a statement from the Richland County Sheriff’s Department.
Izaiah Marshall, 18, was charged with possession of a stolen motor vehicle, failure to stop for blue lights, violation of a beginner’s permit, simple possession of marijana and possession of a Schedule V narcotic, according to the statement.
Erquavius Jones, 19, and an unidentified 16-year-old boy were charged with simple possession of marijuana and Schedule V narcotics. The 16-year-old boy was charged as a minor.
At about 10 a.m. Monday, deputies were called to the 3000 block of Broad River Road about a stolen car, according to the statement.
Deputies later found the car and tried to stop it, but the driver took off, leading deputies on a chase that ended on the 1500 block of Broad River Road, according to the statement. Deputies detained the driver and two passengers, who were later identified as the teens.
