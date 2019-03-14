These burglars hit 4 Richland County stores in 7 days. Deputies need help finding them

Sheriff’s deputies need help identifying and locating three suspects wanted for burglarizing four Richland County stores over the past week.
Between March 6 and 13, four businesses have been burglarized, deputies said Thursday morning. In each case, the suspects broke the glass in the front doors of the business, entered and took cigarettes and beer. A third suspect, who waited outside, helped load up the stolen goods.
Surveillance images captured the suspects during the acts, the sheriff’s department said.
The stores hit by the suspect include: the Dollar General on Wilson Boulevard on March 6; the BP gas station on Parklane Road on March 7; the Family Dollar on Hardscrabble Road on Sunday; and the Walgreens on Hardscrabble Road on Wednesday.
Sign Up and Save
Get six months of free digital access to The State
#ReadLocal
Anyone with information on the identities of the suspects or their locations is asked to call Crimestoppers at 888-CRIME-SC.
Comments