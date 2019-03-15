Crime & Courts

SC police bust house with marijuana candy, agency says. Citizens split about arrest

By David Travis Bland

March 15, 2019

KERSHAW COUNTY, SC

Kershaw County Sheriff’s Office has a reminder for people.

“Marijuana is still illegal in South Carolina.”

The Kershaw sheriff’s office posted the reminder Thursday after they found various forms of marijuana stashed inside a home.

Deputies arrested David Jayson Wilson, 64, Tuesday after they conducted a “knock and talk operation,” WACH reported.

Inside Jayson’s home, police said they found 31 mason jars of marijuana, 28 THC vape cartridges and 64 bags of THC candies or edibles.

THC, or tetrahydrocannabinol, is the intoxicating substance in marijuana.

Police charged him with possession with the intent to distribute.

“Young children love candy,” Kershaw Sheriff Lee Boan said. “I can’t imagine why anyone would want to possess or sale marijuana in a form that is attractive to young children. The only thing worse would be if we had located this candy in the hands of a young child.”

The marijuana reminder and bust set off a torrent of people supporting and condemning marijuana arrests on social media, the majority appearing to say that arrests for marijuana are a waste of public resources.

“Busting people for something that in ten years will be legal. Great job super troopers,” one person posted.

“Cigarettes, alcohol, prescription drugs and fire arms are more accessible to children than marijuana candies,” another said. “Plus Marijuana candies won’t harm the child the others could.”

Others supported the sheriff office’s arrest.

“I for one, am grateful for EVERY drug dealer our officers get off the streets, regardless of what drug it is,” a responder to the post wrote.

David Travis Bland

