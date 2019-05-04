SC cops: ‘When will they learn?’ Man crashes stolen car few months after jail release

People are dying. Here’s what you need to know about SC high-speed police chases One out of three police chases end in death or injury in South Carolina. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK One out of three police chases end in death or injury in South Carolina.

A Friday night chase had Kershaw County Sheriff’s Department asking a question.

“When will they learn???” The department posted on social media with a shoulder shrugging emoji.

The post came after police said they went on a brief car chase with a car stolen out of Lexington County. The chase began on Wildwood Lane and ended a little after the car thief blew through a stop sign at Richardson Boulevard and hit a tree behind Lugoff-Elgin High School.

The sheriff’s department did not name the suspect in the post but said he was transported to the hospital.

The alleged carjacker had just got of jail in December and was on supervised released, the department said.