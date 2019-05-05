Columbia man dies after being shot during Bluff Road fight

Getty Images/iStockphoto

A man died after being shot during a fight early Sunday, according to the Richland County Sheriff’s Department.

Deputies were called around 1:30 a.m. to a fight at the 7900 block of Bluff Road, which is just past Congaree Road in the Gadsden area of Richland County, according to the sheriff’s department. They found a man who had been shot in the upper body.

The man was taken to a local hospital, where he later died, deputies said.

Richland County Coroner Gary Watts identified the victim as 31-year-old Richard Lamar Patterson, of Faye Avenue in Columbia. He died at 2:40 a.m. from multiple gunshot wounds, Watts said.

Additional details were not available Sunday morning. The investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information about the deadly shooting is asked to call Crimestoppers at 888-CRIME-SC. Callers will remain anonymous and may be eligible for a reward of up to $1,000.

