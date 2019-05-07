Crime & Courts

24-year-old man dies after being ejected from motorcycle in Columbia

Stock image

A 24-year-old man has died after losing control of his motorcycle on Elmwood Avenue Monday, according to a statement from the Columbia Police Department.

Nicholas Rusch was traveling east on I-126 and turning onto Elmwood at about 1:30 a.m. when he lost control, according to the statement.

The motorcycle hit a curb near the median, and Rusch was ejected, according to the statement. He was wearing a helmet.

Rusch was taken to a local hospital where he later died of complications from the crash.

No other vehicles were involved in the incident, according to the statement.

More than 141,000 traffic collisions were recorded in South Carolina in 2017. Here's why there were so many.

By

Emily Bohatch

Emily Bohatch helps cover South Carolina’s government for The State. She also updates The State’s databases. Her accomplishments include winning a Green Eyeshade award in Disaster Reporting in 2018 for her teamwork reporting on Hurricane Irma. She has a degree in Journalism with a minor in Spanish from Ohio University’s E. W. Scripps School of Journalism.

  Comments  