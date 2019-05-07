Crime & Courts
24-year-old man dies after being ejected from motorcycle in Columbia
A 24-year-old man has died after losing control of his motorcycle on Elmwood Avenue Monday, according to a statement from the Columbia Police Department.
Nicholas Rusch was traveling east on I-126 and turning onto Elmwood at about 1:30 a.m. when he lost control, according to the statement.
The motorcycle hit a curb near the median, and Rusch was ejected, according to the statement. He was wearing a helmet.
Rusch was taken to a local hospital where he later died of complications from the crash.
No other vehicles were involved in the incident, according to the statement.
