24-year-old man dies after being ejected from motorcycle in Columbia

A 24-year-old man has died after losing control of his motorcycle on Elmwood Avenue Monday, according to a statement from the Columbia Police Department.

Nicholas Rusch was traveling east on I-126 and turning onto Elmwood at about 1:30 a.m. when he lost control, according to the statement.

The motorcycle hit a curb near the median, and Rusch was ejected, according to the statement. He was wearing a helmet.

Rusch was taken to a local hospital where he later died of complications from the crash.

No other vehicles were involved in the incident, according to the statement.

