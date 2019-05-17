Lexington deputy involved in wreck

Crime & Courts

LEXINGTON, SC

A deputy with the Lexington County Sheriff’s Department was part of a two vehicle collision.

The wreck happened Thursday night when the deputy was traveling near Mobile Avenue and Airport Boulevard. According to the department, the deputy collided with a motor vehicle.

David Jones of the Highway Patrol said the deputy was responding to a call and was traveling in the fast lane of Airport Boulevard. The other car was traveling in the slow lane and attempted to make a U-turn, causing the collision.

Minor injuries were reported, the department said. The deputy and the other driver were taken by ambulance to the hospital for examination. Both were out of the hospital by Friday.

The Highway Patrol is investigating the incident. Highway Patrol investigators look into most wrecks involving other police agency vehicles.

