SC jail guard charged with misconduct after attack on cuffed prisoner, police say

A former South Carolina jail guard was booked in the jail where he used to work.

Friday, state police charged Isaac Jerome Jackson, 56, with misconduct in office after video showed him using unnecessary force against an inmate at Bamberg County Detention Center.

On March 15, Jackson, a guard at the jail, handcuffed the inmate and slammed the prisoner’s head into a window and a cell door, according to a report by the South Carolina Law Enforcement Division. The victim suffered lacerations to the head and was taken to a medical facility to be treated.

The victim was clearly restrained in handcuffs when the attack happened, investigators said. Surveillance cameras inside the detention center recorded the assault. A witness also described the incident to police, according to SLED’s warrant.

Jackson bonded out of jail by late Friday morning, according to the detention center. The Second Circuit Solicitor’s Office is prosecuting the case against Jackson.

Misconduct in office is misdemeanor punishable with up to a year in prison and a possible fine of $1000.