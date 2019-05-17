Tip leads to Lexington County meth bust, sheriff says

Meth is stronger, more dangerous than ever David Fawcett, a therapist who works with people recovering from crystal meth addiction, talks about the purity of the drug now available and the effects it has on its users. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK David Fawcett, a therapist who works with people recovering from crystal meth addiction, talks about the purity of the drug now available and the effects it has on its users.

Lexington County Sheriff’s Department raided a Gaston home and found drugs, a gun and thousands in cash, according to an agency statement.

The department announced two arrests from the search, which happened last week, on Friday.

Police charged Daniel Scott Burgess, 35, with trafficking methamphetamine and marijuana possession with intent to distribute. Jessica Nicole Geohagan, 27, was also arrested in the raid and charged with meth trafficking and weapon possession.

“A tip led investigators to Burgess’ home in the 1600 block of Busbee Road,” Lexington County Sheriff Jay Koon said.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to The State content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

Agents found 22 grams of meth, 35 grams of marijuana and $8,000 in the house, according to Koon.

Geohagan was at Burgess’ home when police showed up with a search warrant. She was found with 52 grams of meth and a handgun on her, police alleged.

A gram of meth is about the size of a quarter and fits in a sugar packet sized bag. A quarter or half gram is a typical purchase amount for someone using methamphetamine. The amount seized by Lexington County deputies is less than an ounce but could add up to between 148 and 296 sells of the average meth purchase. The 74 seized grams could be worth up to $1,000 on the streets, according to Capt. Adam Myrick of the sheriff’s department.

Punishment for drug trafficking increases by the amount of drugs found by authorities. The punishment also rises if the suspect was convicted of trafficking drugs in the past. For 22 grams of meth a person could spend between three and 25 years in prison. For 52 grams, the punishment is between seven and 30 years imprisonment. Possession with intent to distribute marijuana charges have graduated sentences as well with prison time ranging from five to 20 years in prison.

Burgess pleaded guilty to meth possession in 2013 and mid-2018 and was sentenced to probation both times, court records show. He has charges pending from late 2018 for allegedly trafficking meth and possessing other drugs, according to a background search. A judge at Lexington County Detention Center denied him bond on the recent trafficking charge.

Geohagan was released on bond.