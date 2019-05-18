Baby was inside car when it was stolen from Five Points restaurant, police say

David Rodgers Monts, 26, is accused of stealing a car at a Five Points restaurant while a baby was inside the car. The baby was found safe and unharmed. Provided by CPD

Columbia police are searching for a man that they say stole a car with a baby inside it.

Police say the owner of a 4-door Mercedes left the vehicle running Saturday morning at the Chick-Fil-A in Five Points when the car was taken.

The 9-month-old was found unharmed and is safe following the theft, according to police. The baby was found on Laurel Street, blocks from the restaurant.

Help us find this car & suspect. Call 1-888-CRIME-SC with information. pic.twitter.com/KMuvHaWLkS — Columbia Police Dept (@ColumbiaPDSC) May 18, 2019

Authorities are searching for David Rodgers Monts, who they say stole the vehicle. Police described Monts as a 26-year-old white male. The vehicle has not been found.

Police asked that if anyone knows Monts or sees him to call Crimestoppers at 1-888-CRIME-SC.

Again, the 9-month old boy has been found unharmed and is safe in the arms of his mother. We received permission to take this photo & share it w/ everyone. We are so incredibly thankful the baby is ok!! pic.twitter.com/g32LjWSxGS — Columbia Police Dept (@ColumbiaPDSC) May 18, 2019