Crime & Courts
Baby was inside car when it was stolen from Five Points restaurant, police say
Columbia police are searching for a man that they say stole a car with a baby inside it.
Police say the owner of a 4-door Mercedes left the vehicle running Saturday morning at the Chick-Fil-A in Five Points when the car was taken.
The 9-month-old was found unharmed and is safe following the theft, according to police. The baby was found on Laurel Street, blocks from the restaurant.
Authorities are searching for David Rodgers Monts, who they say stole the vehicle. Police described Monts as a 26-year-old white male. The vehicle has not been found.
Police asked that if anyone knows Monts or sees him to call Crimestoppers at 1-888-CRIME-SC.
