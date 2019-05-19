Man who took car with baby inside from Five Points restaurant arrested in WV, cops say

David Rodgers Monts, 26, is accused of stealing a car at a Five Points restaurant while a baby was inside the car. The baby was found safe and unharmed. Provided by CPD

A kidnapping suspect who took a car with a baby inside from a Five Points restaurant has been captured in West Virginia, according to police.

David Monts was apprehended in Greenbrier County, W.V., the Columbia Police Department said Sunday.

He was wanted in the theft of a car Saturday from outside the Chick-fil-A in Five Points, where a four-door Mercedes had been left running, police said. A 9-month-old baby was inside the car, which had been left running outside the restaurant.

Monts was being extradited to South Carolina on Sunday afternoon, according to police.

He will be charged with kidnapping and larceny of a motor vehicle by the Columbia Police Department, which said Monts is also expected to face charges in West Virginia.

After the car was stolen, the baby was found on Laurel Street, blocks from the restaurant, The State reported.

“We got flagged down and the baby was in a car seat,” Lt. R.L. White said of the 9-month-old who was discovered on the side of the road in good condition.

“We are so incredibly thankful the baby is ok!!” police tweeted Saturday, with a picture of the boy in his mother’s arms.

Monts was captured after a high-speed chase in West Virginia, according to Columbia police. He was found inside a vehicle that was reported stolen from a gas station in Orange County, N.C.

Court records show that Monts has a lengthy criminal records, including convictions for burglary, grand larceny and first-degree assault and battery. He had pending charges from April 2018 for kidnapping, armed robbery and attempted armed robbery, The State reported.