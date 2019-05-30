Follow The State’s 2020 candidate tracker to keep up with White House hopefuls’ SC stops

The battle for 2020: Possible Democratic presidential candidates Following the results of the 2018 midterm elections, we take a look at the Democrats who could run for president in the 2020 election. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Following the results of the 2018 midterm elections, we take a look at the Democrats who could run for president in the 2020 election.

How many Democrats are running for president? Who are they and where have they been? If these are your burning questions, we’ve got you covered.

Introducing The State’s 2020 presidential candidate tracker.

From town halls to fish fries, churches to college campuses, we are tracking where the pols vying for the White House are stumping in South Carolina.

The visits are likely to pick up between now and the state’s Feb. 3 Democratic presidential preference primary, when S.C. voters head to the polls to pick which Democrat they think should run for president in next year’s general election.

South Carolina’s contest, the first in the South, is an important testing ground for Democratic voters because it is the first in which a majority of votes will be cast by African Americans, a significant voting bloc to win in the path to the party’s nomination.

The contest to win South Carolina in 2020 started in 2018 with the state receiving visits from former Vice President Joe Biden, Sen. Kamala Harris, Sen. Cory Booker and Sen. Bernie Sanders, among others.

We’ve put together a map of campaign stops across South Carolina, which we will update until voters cast their ballots next November.





Instructions:

To narrow contenders that appear on the map, click on the arrow icon on the upper left of the map. Check and un-check the groups of hopefuls displayed on the map.

To see information about a specific visit, click on a bubble on the map.

NOTE: Some candidates have visited the same location, so their bubbles overlap. Zoom in to see more stops marked on the map.