Teen suspect sought in armed robbery of Lexington drug store

Shemar Payne, pictured, is wanted in connection with an armed robbery at the CVS Pharmacy on Sunset Boulevard in Lexington on May 2. Lexington Police Department

Police have identified a teenage suspect in the armed robbery of a Lexington drug store earlier this month.

Shemar Khalee Payne, 18, of Columbia, is wanted in the May 2 armed robbery of the CVS Pharmacy on Sunset Boulevard in Lexington, the Lexington Police Department said Wednesday. He is wanted on charges of armed robbery, unlawful carry of a handgun, possession of a weapon during a violent crime and two counts of kidnapping.

Police say a man, who has since been identified as Payne, walked into the drug store just before 3 a.m. May 2 and presented a handgun along with a note demanding a list of prescription medications. During the robbery, the suspect took several of the employees’ phones before fleeing with multiple prescription medications.

The suspect left in a white KIA Optima driven by an unknown accomplice, police said. The car was found a short time later in Columbia and had been stolen before the robbery.

The victims’ phones were found discarded near the scene, police said.

Payne should be considered armed and dangerous, police say. Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to call Detective Grady Johnson at 803-358-1557.