Estranged husband kicks in door to Lexington apartment and assaults wife, police say

Jamal Theron Davis, 30 online@thestate.com

Lexington police are searching for a man they say kicked in the door to his estranged wife’s apartment and assaulted her.

According to a news release, officers were called to the 900 block of East Main Street at about 11:30 p.m. Sunday on a report of a domestic assault. Officers met with a woman who said her estranged husband, Jamal Theron Davis, 30, of Columbia, broke into her apartment by kicking in the door. Once inside, she told officers Davis punched her in the face and knocked a cellphone from her hands to stop her from phoning police.

The woman fled the apartment to seek help, but Davis followed and again punched her in the head and face, according to police.

Davis then fled the scene in a dark green sedan. The woman was taken to a local hospital for treatment.

The Lexington Police Department issued warrants for Davis arrest for charges of second-degree domestic violence and first-degree burglary.

Davis is approximately 5 feet 9 inches tall and weighs 210 pounds. Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to contact Detective Johnson at 803-358-1557.







Those with information can also contact Midlands Crimestoppers at 1-888-CRIME-SC (888-274-6372), visit www.midlandscrimestoppers.com and click “Submit a Tip” or use the P3 Tips app on an Apple or Android device.







Jamal Theron Davis, 30 Submitted photo: Lexington Police Department