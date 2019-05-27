Lexington County sheriff’s deputies catch would-be golf cart thieves in the act

Three men face multiple charges after Lexington County deputies foiled a would-be golf cart heist, according to the sheriff’s department.

Deputies were called late Friday night to an Augusta Road golf cart dealership and spotted Rodney Valentine Bush, Terry Lee Hasker and Robert Lebron Switzer near a truck, trailer and golf cart inside a fenced area, according to an incident report.

“Dispatchers had told deputies it was a larceny in progress after a 911 caller reported the suspects were trying to drive away in a truck with a golf cart on a trailer,” Lexington County Sheriff Jay Koon said in a statement posted to the department’s Facebook page. “The three suspects are charged with burglary, grand larceny, criminal conspiracy and possession of burglary tools.”

Hasker and Switzer were being held in the Lexington County Detention Center. Bush was released after posting bail, according to the sheriff’s department.