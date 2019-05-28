Funeral plans announced for 8-year-old killed in Lexington home invasion

Boy, 8, killed during home invasion in Lexington County An 8-year-old boy was killed early May 14 during a home invasion at a home in the Oak Grove community of Lexington County. Police said the intruder wore a ski mask. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK An 8-year-old boy was killed early May 14 during a home invasion at a home in the Oak Grove community of Lexington County. Police said the intruder wore a ski mask.

Funeral plans for an 8-year-old boy killed in a Lexington home invasion earlier this month have been announced.

Mason Ross Hanahan was shot and killed during a late night Cedar Vale Drive home invasion May 14, according to a previous article from The State. Two people were arrested in connection to the crime, which authorities believe was a drug robbery, according to a previous article from The State.

Public viewing will be be from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. Tuesday night at Caughman-Harman Funeral Home, Lexington Chapel. Hanahan’s funeral will be held at 11 a.m. Wednesday at Southland Memorial Gardens, according to an online obituary.