Funeral plans announced for 8-year-old killed in Lexington home invasion
Boy, 8, killed during home invasion in Lexington County
Funeral plans for an 8-year-old boy killed in a Lexington home invasion earlier this month have been announced.
Mason Ross Hanahan was shot and killed during a late night Cedar Vale Drive home invasion May 14, according to a previous article from The State. Two people were arrested in connection to the crime, which authorities believe was a drug robbery, according to a previous article from The State.
Public viewing will be be from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. Tuesday night at Caughman-Harman Funeral Home, Lexington Chapel. Hanahan’s funeral will be held at 11 a.m. Wednesday at Southland Memorial Gardens, according to an online obituary.
