3 found dead in Lexington County in suspected double murder-suicide

Three people were found dead Tuesday in what Lexington County deputies say was a double murder-suicide.

Deputies went to a business on Railroad Avenue Tuesday evening for a welfare check and found two people with gunshot wounds, Lexington County Sheriff Jay Koon said Wednesday morning. A short time later, they received a call about a shot fired on Mooring Lane.

Lexington County Coroner Margaret Fisher identified the two victims on Railroad Avenue as Christopher McCutchan and Tammy Richard. The third person, who was found in Lake Murray on the 200 block of Mooring Lane, was identified as Heath McCutchan.

Detectives believe Heath McCutchan fatally shot Christopher McCutchan and Richard at the business before turning the gun on himself at the lake late Tuesday, according to the sheriff’s department. The agency did not name the business where the first two victims were found.

“Based on the evidence we’ve collected and the interviews we’ve conducted, this appears to be a family argument that turned violent and tragic,” Koon said. “Christopher and Heath were brothers who were both associated with the business on Railroad Avenue. Tammy was an employee there. Our hearts go out to the family and employees as they go through this very difficult time.”

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.