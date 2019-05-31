Sumter police investigating fatal shooting

If you witness a crime, here’s what to do Witnessing a crime and reporting it can be just as frightening as being the victim of a crime. Here’s what you should do if you witness illegal activity. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Witnessing a crime and reporting it can be just as frightening as being the victim of a crime. Here’s what you should do if you witness illegal activity.

A man was shot to death Thursday on Lafayette Avenue in Sumter, police said.

Nyquan Jamel Samuels, 19, of Sumter was found shot in the abdomen at 2 p.m. Thursday and was airlifted to Prisma Health Richland, where he later died, according to a release from Sumter Police Department.

Officers found Samuels after responding to a report that someone was shot. Police have not made any arrests in the case and have not said if they have any suspects.

Sumtre police ask anyone who has information about Samuels’ death to call Sumter Police Department at (803) 436-2700 or Crime Stoppers at 1-888-CRIME-SC.