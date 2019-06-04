Ex-prosecutor Dan Johnson who ‘betrayed the community’ sentenced to prison

Dan Johnson John Monk

Former 5th Circuit Solicitor Dan Johnson was sentenced to one year and one day in federal prison for using tax dollars for personal use while he was in office.

In the sentencing hearing in federal court Tuesday, an emotional Johnson apologized, but U.S. Judge Cameron McGowan Currie, who handed down the sentence, said Johnson’s offenses were inexcusable, and she had to send a message to the community.

“He has built up the community, but he has betrayed the community,” Currie said.

The sentence came after prosecutors urged Currie, in a memo filed in court, to give Johnson jail time, saying he “repeatedly and consistently abused his power” and deserved a prison sentence.

Johnson already has paid $25,000 in restitution, but he will have to pay an additional $19,270.

For nearly eight years, Johnson was solicitor for South Carolina’s 5th Judicial Circuit. As the chief elected prosecutor in the circuit, Johnson oversaw seeing thousands of criminal cases in Richland and Kershaw counties.

Johnson was indicted last year on numerous charges of fraud connected with his repeated uses of office credit cards for his romantic affairs and personal travel. In all, he stole thousands of dollars of taxpayer money, according to evidence in the case.

