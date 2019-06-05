‘Outlaw motorcycle gang member’ trafficked meth, exposed child to drugs, SC deputies say

Mark Slusher is wanted on multiple methamphetamine charges in Lexington County, SC. Lexington County Sheriff's Department

Deputies in Lexington County are searching for a documented motorcycle gang member they say was involved in trafficking methamphetamine and exposed a child to the drug.

Mark Slusher is wanted on charges of trafficking methamphetamine, distribution of meth, possession of a weapon during a violent crime and exposing a child to meth, the Lexington County Sheriff’s Department said Tuesday. Investigators already have obtained warrants for Slusher on the charges.

An alleged co-conspirator of Slush’s, 41-year-old Tabitha Brown, was arrested Friday on charges of possession with intent to distribute heroin and two counts of distribution of meth, according to the sheriff’s department. She remains in the Lexington County jail under $20,000 bond.

Anyone with information on Slusher’s whereabouts is asked to call Crimestoppers at 888-CRIME-SC.

