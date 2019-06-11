Dad broke his son’s arm while paddling him, Richland County deputies say

Do you know the signs of child abuse & neglect? Here are 10 things to look for The South Carolina Department of Social Services lists numerous signs of child abuse and neglect. Here are 10 signs to look for if you suspect a school-aged child is being abused. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK The South Carolina Department of Social Services lists numerous signs of child abuse and neglect. Here are 10 signs to look for if you suspect a school-aged child is being abused.

A South Carolina father is charged with child abuse after his son’s arm was broken while the father spanked him with a paddle, according to authorities.

Antonio Singleton, 31, of Blythewood, is charged with unlawful conduct toward a child, the Richland County Sheriff’s Department announced Monday.

Deputies responded Sunday to an area hospital, where a doctor told them a 12-year-old boy had a fractured arm from being assaulted, the sheriff’s department said. The doctor said Singleton admitted to causing the injury when he disciplined the boy by “striking him with a paddle to his lower rear end.”

The boy reached around with his arm to cover himself from the hits, and the paddle hit him in the arm, deputies said.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to The State content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

Singleton told the doctor the paddling happened Saturday, according to deputies. He noticed the child’s arm was swelling, so he wrapped it and gave him some Tylenol. When the swelling didn’t go down the next day, Sunday, Singleton took the boy to the hospital.

Deputies said Singleton “appeared very distraught and apologetic, and said he would never hurt his children.”

All three of Singleton’s children, including his 12-year-old son, were taken into the custody of the Department of Social Services, according to the sheriff’s department.

Unlawful conduct toward a child carries up to 10 years in prison, under South Carolina law.