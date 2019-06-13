Barber and customer trade gunfire at Forest Acres barber shop, police say

A barber and a customer exchanged gunshots outside a Forest Acres barber shop Wednesday night, according to police. Screenshot from Google Maps

A barber and a customer exchanged gunshots outside a Forest Acres barber shop Wednesday, according to police.

It happened around 7 p.m. at Troy’s Cutting Edge Barbershop, which is on the 3400 block of Forest Drive near Beltline Boulevard, Forest Acres Police Chief Gene Sealy said in a news release Thursday morning.

The initial investigation indicates there was an argument between a barber and a customer, after which the customer went to his vehicle and got a handgun, Sealy said. The barber pulled his own handgun inside the business, and there was “an exchange of gunfire” between the two.

No one was injured, Sealy said. Investigators are still looking into the incident.

No charges have been filed yet, Sealy said.