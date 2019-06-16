Crime & Courts
Off-duty deputy attacked woman at her home, SC cops say. Now he’s out of a job
A South Carolina man was fired from his job as a sheriff’s deputy after he was charged with attacking a woman, the Cherokee County Sheriff’s Office said.
Derrick Franklin Greer was locked up by former colleagues in the Cherokee County Detention Center on Saturday, jail records show.
The Sheriff’s Office said the 40-year-old was fired after he was arrested late Friday, WSPA reported.
Deputies responded to a home in Gaffney, where a female resident said she was assaulted by Greer, who was an off-duty deputy at the time, according to WYFF. The home is near the Cherokee Speedway.
Greer was taken to the detention center, where he was charged with third-degree assault and battery, jail records show.
Information on what led to the incident was unavailable.
If convicted, Greer faces a maximum penalty of 30 days in jail and a $500 fine, according to criminaldefenselawyer.com.
