Truck driver for The State newspaper reported missing after not returning from route

How to report a missing person Here are a few tips on how to file a report if a loved one or friend has gone missing. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Here are a few tips on how to file a report if a loved one or friend has gone missing.

A truck driver for The State newspaper was reported missing after not returning from his route Monday morning.

James Hucks, 77, was last seen around 12:30 a.m. Monday at the U.S. post office on Saxe Gotha Road near Interstates 77 and 26, according to the Richland County Sheriff’s Department. He was driving his regular route for The State when he failed to make it to his next location.

Hucks is described as a black man, about 5-foot-9 and weighing 215 pounds. He has gray and black hair.

Deputies say he suffers from a medical condition and an “irreversible deterioration of intellectual faculties.”

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to The State content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

Provided photo

Hucks was last seen driving a white Chevrolet box truck with blue and green lines and “The State” logos on the sides, with tag number P566642. The number 54 is printed in large numbers on the back lift door.

Reports have been filed with the Richland County Sheriff’s Department, the Lexington County Sheriff’s Department, the S.C. Highway Patrol and the State Law Enforcement Division.

Anyone with information on the whereabouts of Hucks or the truck is asked to call 911 or 803-576-3000.