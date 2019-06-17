Driver charged with DUI in crash that killed 2 men changing tire on I-20, troopers say

Stock image

Troopers have charged a man with two counts of felony DUI in a weekend crash that killed two men on Interstate 20 in Richland County.

Cornelius Joseph Floyd, 28, of Kingstree, is charged with two counts of felony DUI resulting in death, Lance Cpl. David Jones of the S.C. Highway Patrol said Monday. He was placed in the Alvin S. Glenn Detention Center.

Floyd is accused in a Saturday crash that killed two men who were changing a tire on the side of I-20 near mile marker 84 in the eastbound lanes.

Troopers said a van was parked in the emergency lane, and that a Jeep was parked behind the van. The third vehicle, driven by Floyd, crashed into the back of the Jeep, pushing it into the van and killing 45-year-old Andrew Reeser and 49-year-old Brian Kinney Walker, both of Richland County.

Floyd faces up to 25 years in prison on each count, under South Carolina law.