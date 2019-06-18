Crime & Courts

Man taken to hospital after hours-long rooftop standoff in Cayce

Police are negotiating with someone on the roof of a Cayce home.
LEXINGTON COUNTY, SC

A man has been taken to a hospital for an evaluation after an hours-long standoff on the roof of a Cayce home Tuesday.

The call came in around 4 a.m. on Slann Drive, the Cayce Department of Public Safety said Tuesday morning.

Police arrived and saw “a subject” on the roof of a home claiming to have a weapon.

The agency said around 8:45 a.m. that Lexington County sheriff’s negotiators are on scene and talking with the man. Officers have not seen a weapon.

Police said just after 9 a.m. that the man is off the roof and has been taken to a hospital for an evaluation. No injuries were reported.

