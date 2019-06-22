Lexington County deputy refused a Breathalyzer and was suspended after arrest

New smartphone app tracks DUI offenders’ drinking habits Robert Nienhouse, CAM Systems CEO, explains how the breathalyzer works. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Robert Nienhouse, CAM Systems CEO, explains how the breathalyzer works.

A Lexington County sheriff’s deputy is off the job after he was charged with driving under the influence, according to the sheriff’s department.

Police arrested Robert Scott Smith, an officer with Lexington County Sheriff’s Department, Friday night after he hit another vehicle while trying to change lanes near mile marker 97 on Interstate 26, the sheriff’s department said in a statement. Smith was driving his personal vehicle and was off duty. No one was injured.

A South Carolina Highway Patrol trooper gave Smith a field sobriety test and he failed. Smith refused to take a Breathalyzer, the department said.

Smith was booked at Alvin S. Glenn Detention Center in Richland County.

The sheriff’s department placed Smith on paid administrative leave.

Smith, 57, started with the Lexington sheriff’s department in 1982, a spokesperson for the agency said.