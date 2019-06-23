Teen killed, 2 others injured in shooting at SC home

Getty Images/iStockphoto

A 13-year-old girl was killed and two other teens injured in an overnight shooting at a South Carolina home, according to officials.

The shooting happened around 1:30 a.m. Sunday at a home on West End Avenue in Anderson, reports WSPA. There, police found three people with gunshot wounds.

Anderson County Coroner Greg Shore said a 13-year-old girl died at a hospital, according to FOX Carolina. Two other victims, ages 11 and 18, were injured.

The identity of the deceased teen has not yet been released.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to The State content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

Officials said all three teens were inside the home when they were shot, reports WYFF.

There was no word on arrests or a suspect, but police don’t believe there is an immediate threat to the community, WSPA reported.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.