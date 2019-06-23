Death of off-duty trooper mourned by South Carolina Highway Patrol

The South Carolina Highway Patrol said one of its troopers died Saturday. South Carolina Highway Patrol

The South Carolina Highway patrol said it is mourning the death of a trooper who died Saturday.

Jesse D. Cannon was off duty when he died around 2:30 p.m. in Greenville, the highway patrol said in a news release.

The trooper first class was a member of the Troop Eight Criminal Interdiction Unit as a dog handler since 2014, and previously was a member of Troop Three, according to the news release.

“The Highway Patrol extends its deepest sympathies to the Cannon family,” SCDPS Director Leroy Smith said in the news release. “Our hearts are heavy as we continue to keep TFC Cannon’s family as well as the members of the Troop Eight and Troop Three teams in our thoughts and prayers at this very difficult time.”

According to the news release SCHP Col. Chris Williamson said, “Trooper Cannon took great pride in his work and served his department well as a member of our Criminal Interdiction Team. We will continue to stand alongside the Cannon family during the difficult days ahead.”

There is no word on how Cannon died.

Cannon’s death is being investigated by the Greenville County Sheriff’s Office.

A number of messages left with the sheriff’s office were not immediately returned.

This is a developing story, check back for updates.



