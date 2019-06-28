An ex-con is going back to prison after police say they found him with a gun

stock image

A Columbia man who told authorities “I just got out of prison’’ is headed back to the slammer after police found him with a gun near Lorick Circle last year, federal prosecutors say.

Wilbert Green Jr., 30, pleaded guilty to being a felon in possession of a firearm and was sentenced to four years in federal prison, the U.S. Attorney’s office said in a news release Friday.

Green had a criminal record, including convictions for assault with a deadly weapon and assault and battery, the latter in which he was accused of shooting a man during a robbery, prosecutors said.





After his arrest in 2018, authorities in Columbia learned that there were outstanding arrest warrants for Green in Clarendon County for attempted murder and possession of a weapon during a violent crime, the news release said. Details of that case were not immediately known Friday.

Efforts to reach a spokesman for the U.S. Attorney’s office and an attorney for Green were unsuccessful Friday morning.

According to the news release, city and federal officers saw a man with a black pistol magazine hanging from his pants pocket while they were patrolling the Lorick Circle area, prompting them to question him. The man was holding an open container of beer at the time. The news release said he told them “I just got out of prison’’ when they approached him.

Police then found a loaded nine millimeter gun with a high magazine capacity in the man’s pants pocket. The gun was linked to shell casings from an unsolved shooting in the Garner’s Ferry Road area in July 2017, the U.S. Attorney’s office said.