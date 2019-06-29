Woman and Richland deputy assaulted by man in Forest Acres, police say

Here is the criminal legal process from arrest to final court days Horry County Solicitor Jimmy Richardson walks though the legal process from the time someone is arrested until the time they are sentenced. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Horry County Solicitor Jimmy Richardson walks though the legal process from the time someone is arrested until the time they are sentenced.

A Richland County sheriff’s deputy was on patrol when he saw a man hit a woman in the head, and the man assaulted the deputy after he tried to intervene, the sheriff’s department said.

Deputy Mickel Mayes was in his police vehicle Friday night near Forest Drive and North Beltline Boulevard when he witnessed the man hit the woman while they were stopped at a light, the department said. Mayes approached the vehicle to look into the incident. Both the man and woman “became uncooperative,” according to the department.

Mayes tried to detain the man, who resisted and “began assaulting Deputy Mayes in his attempt to flee,” a department spokesperson said. Mayes was able to get the suspect in handcuffs. Forest Acres Police Department arrived to assist Mayes.

Mayes and the suspect, identified as Timothy Cooper, 48, were checked by paramedics and didn’t need further medical attention.

Forest Acres PD charged Cooper with second degree domestic violence and assault on a police officer while resisting arrest.

Police identified the woman who was allegedly assaulted as 29-year-old Shakiya Harris. After the scuffle, police discovered she had an active warrant for her arrest from the South Carolina Department of Pardon, Probation and Parole on an allegation that she had violated her probation.

Harris and Cooper were booked at Alvin S. Glenn detention center. They’re awaiting a bond hearing.

Second degree domestic violence is a misdemeanor offense punishable by with a maximum of 90 days in prison and $2,500 in fines. Assaulting an officer while resisting arrest is a felony and can be punished with 10 years imprisonment and a $10,000 fine.