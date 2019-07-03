Teen driver charged in death of woman crushed by car that crashed into SC home

El Hadrian Muhammad Oconee County Sheriff's Office

The 19-year-old driver who tried to run away after his car crashed into the basement of a South Carolina home, killing a woman who was asleep in bed, faces a felony charge in connection with her death, officials say.

El Hadrian Muhammad is charged with leaving the scene of an accident involving death, according to the Oconee County Sheriff’s Office. The felony charge carries up to 25 years in prison and a fine of up to $25,000.

Muhammad was driving the 2008 Ford Crown Victoria that sped through a driver’s license checkpoint in Seneca late Tuesday night, troopers have said. During a short chase, the car crashed into the basement of a home on Clemson Boulevard, landing on top of 39-year-old Vanessa Leanne Neimeyer, who was asleep in bed.

Neimeyer died at the scene, the coroner said.

Muhammad tried to run away but was caught by a trooper, officials have said. He also was charged by the S.C. Highway Patrol with failure to stop for blue lights resulting in death and driving under suspension.

Failure to stop for blue lights involving death also is a felony that carries up to five years in prison, per South Carolina law.