Off-duty trooper fired after drunken rampage that got him tasered, SC cops say

Malik Hasan McCown was fired by the South Carolina Highway Patrol after he was arrested on multiple charges. Al Cannon Detention Center

A South Carolina Highway Patrol trooper was out of a job Wednesday, hours after he was accused of going on a drunken rampage.

The Charleston County Sheriff’s Office said Malik McCown was “highly intoxicated” when he got into a fight with deputies around 1 a.m., WCIV reported.

The off-duty trooper had to be subdued with a taser before deputies could restrain McCown in handcuffs, according to WCSC.

The altercation began when deputies responded to reports of a suspicious person in a James Island neighborhood who tried to use a key to enter a home before he laid down on the front porch, per WCBD.

Information about where McCown lives, or if he was acquainted with the resident of the James Island home, was unavailable.

When deputies found the drunk man, later identified as McCown, he was sleeping, according to WCIV.

When they finally woke McCown, he was uncooperative and “physically aggressive towards deputies,” leading to the use of the stun gun, WCBD reported.

The 22-year-old was taken to Al Cannon Detention Center, where he was charged with disorderly conduct, assault and battery and resisting arrest, jail records show.

McCown was released after he posted bond, which was set at a combined $6,552, according to jail records.

Highway Patrol said McCown was fired for improper conduct/conduct unbecoming a state employee, per WCSC.

McCown worked for the Highway Patrol since Aug. 22, WCIV reported.

Although his employment with Troop 6 was terminated, the Highway Patrol said it is continuing to investigate McCown, according to WCSC.

