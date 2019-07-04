Meth suspect was placed in handcuffs. He tried to run anyway, police say

Consequences for drug-related arrests in South Carolina Dozens of people are charged with drug-related charges each month in Horry County. Here are the consequences if you are caught with drugs in South Carolina. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Dozens of people are charged with drug-related charges each month in Horry County. Here are the consequences if you are caught with drugs in South Carolina.

A Kershaw County man was arrested Wednesday after leading sheriff’s deputies on a short foot chase while handcuffed.

Deputies were called to a home near Camden for a reported domestic incident involving a firearm, according to a post on the Kershaw County Sheriff’s Office Facebook page. Three people at the home — Brian Mitchell, Kimberly Twitty and Terry Baisden — were handcuffed and placed in investigative detention while deputies sorted out the scene.

That’s when deputies say Mitchell attempted to flee on foot, while his hands were still handcuffed behind his back. He didn’t get far, and after what the sheriff’s office described as a “very brief foot chase,” he was quickly apprehended.

Deputies soon discovered why he had run. They say Mitchell was found to be in possession of a firearm, marijuana, and methamphetamine at the time.

He faces charges of trafficking methamphetamine, possession of marijuana, possession of a firearm by a felon and possession of a firearm during the commission of a violent crime. Twitty and Baisden were both charged with possession of methamphetamine.